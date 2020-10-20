Festival Special Trains: Check Full List, Zone Wise Timetable Here

For a complete timetable of festival trains published by the Railway Ministry, check the timetable here.

The Indian Railways on Tuesday,13 October, had announced that it will be operating 196 pairs of special trains from 20 October to 30 November in view of the festive season and consequent high demand for confirmed rail tickets.

The Railways is currently running around 200 special trains due to the restricted services due to the Covid-19 crisis. The dates of commencement of these trains will be decided by the different zonal railways.

These trains include air conditioned services with sleeper accommodation like the Lokmanya Tilak-Haridwar special train, the Lokmanya Tilak-Lucknow special express train, and the Ajni-Pune special express train. The frequency of these trains spans from weekly to daily.

In the order issued by the ministry, the Railway Board said these festival special trains will be operated at a speed of 55 kmph.

