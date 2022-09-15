Railway Shares Stunning Pictures of Chenab Bridge, World's Highest Rail Bridge

Chenab Bridge.
The Indian Railways shared some photos of the Chenab Bridge, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project, on the microblogging site Twitter. It is the world's highest single-arch railway bridge over the Chenab river, made of steel and concrete.
Approximately 1,300 workers and 300 engineers have completed this mega project. The construction of the bridge had been delayed for almost 18 years due to extreme weather conditions. The first phase of the 118-km Qazigund-Baramulla section was commissioned in October 2009, followed by the 18-km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013, and the 25-km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014.
The Chenab Railway Bridge is a steel and concrete arch bridge built between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The bridge stands 35 m taller than the Eiffel Tower.
It holds the distinction of being the highest railway bridge in the world at 359 metres above the river bed level.
The bridge was inaugurated on 13 August.
The bridge is 1,315 metre long.
