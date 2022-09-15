Railway Shares Stunning Pictures of Chenab Bridge, World's Highest Rail Bridge

The Indian Railways shared some photos of the Chenab Bridge, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project, on the microblogging site Twitter. It is the world's highest single-arch railway bridge over the Chenab river, made of steel and concrete.

Approximately 1,300 workers and 300 engineers have completed this mega project. The construction of the bridge had been delayed for almost 18 years due to extreme weather conditions. The first phase of the 118-km Qazigund-Baramulla section was commissioned in October 2009, followed by the 18-km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013, and the 25-km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014.