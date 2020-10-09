‘Paswan’s Enduring Legacy Will Continue to Inspire’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 9 October, condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and said the Dalit leader's enduring legacy will continue to inspire people dedicated to public service.

The Congress leader said that in his illustrious public life spanning over five decades, he gave voice to the most marginalised sections of society and defended the rights of the poor and the vulnerable.

Rahul recalled that as an MP and a Union Minister, Paswan voiced their interests and concerns with passion.