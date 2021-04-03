US Silent on ‘Wholesale Capture’ of Indian Democracy: Rahul Gandhi

Attacking the ruling BJP on charges of diluting democratic institutions within the country, Gandhi said, "To fight elections fairly, there is need of institutional structures, a judicial system that protects, a media that is reasonably free, also financial parity, and there is need of a whole set of structures that actually allow to operate a political party.”

"We are in a paradigm where the institutions that are supposed to protect us, do not protect us anymore. And the institutions that are supposed to support a fair political fight, don't do so anymore," he said

This was their second such interaction after one during the height of the pandemic. On the electoral losses of his party, the Congress leader said, "Not just the Congress, the BSP, the SP, the NCP are not winning elections." To bolster his allegation, he gave the example of Assam EVM row, saying: "BJP candidates are running around with voting machines in their cars. But there is nothing going on in national media."