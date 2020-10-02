Hathras Victim Family Allegedly Confined to Home by UP Police

A day after a video of Hathras District Magistrate purportedly trying to intimidate the family of the Dalit victim’s family went viral, another video surfaced of a young kid who claimed to be the girl’s family member, alleging that the Uttar Pradesh police is not letting the family leave the house or even use the washroom.

The victim’s brother, who had spoken to The Quint earlier identified the kid as one of their cousins. In the video, the kid is heard saying that the police has barricaded their house and entire village, and he escaped through the fields because he wanted to let the journalists know that the family wants to speak with them. He also claimed that the mobile phones of the family members have been taken away by the police.