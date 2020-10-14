‘Solid Achievement’: Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig at BJP on IMF Report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 14 October, took a jibe at the government over IMF growth projection, showing Bangladesh closing in on India in terms of per capita GDP in 2020. Gandhi said, on Twitter, that it was a “solid achievement of six years of BJPs hate-filled cultural nationalism.” The Congress leader also shared a graph, citing IMF:

India’s economic growth forecast is projected to contract by 10.3 percent in 2020-21, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday, 13 October. This will see India drop below Bangladesh in terms of per capita Gross Domestic Product, NDTV reported, quoting the IMF report.

This will be sharper than the previous estimate of a 4.5 percent decline induced by the coronavirus impact. The emerging markets have been impacted majorly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Bank expects the economy to decline by 9.6 percent, while RBI forecast says GDP would plunge 9.5 percent in 2020-21