In Photos: Nationwide Protests, Roads Blocked Amid Farmers' Bharat Bandh

Patna: People burn a tyre during their protest to support farmers Bharat Bandh against central governments three farm reform laws
(Photo: PTI)
Farmers groups in India called for a "Bharat Bandh" on Monday, 27 September, to protest against the Centre's three contentious farm laws. The bandh that began at 6 am on Monday will go on till 4 pm.
On Monday, which marked a year since the three laws were passed, farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, took to streets and major highways in the country, including National Highway 1, which links Delhi to parts of Haryana and Punjab, to protest against the three laws.
They are demanding that the Union government scrap the farm laws.
The Delhi-Amritsar national highway remained blocked at Shahabad in Kurukshetra, Haryana while traffic movement from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur was closed.
PUNJAB
Amritsar: Farmers of various organisations protest at Golden Gate during their Bharat Bandh strike against central governments three farm reform laws.
Patiala: Members of Bhartya Kisan Union Ugrahan block the railway tracks during farmers Bharat Bandh strike, at Dhablaan village near Patiala.
Patiala: Members of Krantikari Kisan Union block the Bathinda-Sangrur road during farmers Bharat Bandh strike, near Patiala.
Farmers block Barnala PB railway station during the Bharat Bandh strike.
ODISHA
Bhubaneswar: Members of Nirman Sramika Sangha block a road during farmers Bharat Bandh strike against central governments three farm reform laws.
KARNATAKA
Chikmagalur: Farmers association members protest to support farmers Bharat Bandh against central governments three farm reform laws.
ASSAM
Guwahati: Activists of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) take out a protest rally to support farmers Bharat Bandh strike against central governments three farm reform laws.
DELHI
New Delhi: Farmers with supporters block a road during their Bharat Bandh strike against central governments three farm reform laws, at Ghazipur border.
New Delhi: Farmers block a road during their Bharat Bandh, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.
Farmers engage in a sit in protest at Delhi Meerut highway, blocking the road during Bharat Bandh.
BIHAR
HARYANA
Sonipat: Members of the United Kisan Morcha block the railway tracks during their Bharat Bandh strike, at Sonipat railway station.
WEST BENGAL
Kolkata: Left Front and CPI(ML) Liberation supporters block a railway track to support farmers Bharat Bandh strike against central governments three farm reform laws.
West Midnapur: Left Front supporters block the IIT Kharagpur-Hijri railway line to support farmers Bharat Bandh strike, in West Midnapur.
West Midnapur: Left Front supporters protest outside IIT Kharagpur to support farmers Bharat Bandh strike against central governments three farm reform laws.
Several organisations in Kolkata held protests on the streets to oppose the three farm laws on Bharat Bandh.
