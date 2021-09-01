'Modi's New Economic Paradigm': Rahul Gandhi Slams Fuel Prices, Demonetisation

"When UPA left in 2014, LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 410 per cylinder. Today, it costs Rs 885 per cylinder – a rise of 116%. Petrol was Rs 71.5/litre in 2014, today it's Rs 101/litre – a rise of 42%. Diesel was priced at Rs 57 per litre in 2014, it's Rs 88 per litre today," Gandhi pointed out.

Stating that people can argue that there is rise in prices of petrol and diesel in international market, he drew a parallel between the Congress administration and the Modi government.

"During the UPA govt in 2014, crude oil was priced at Rs 105, today it is Rs 71 – it was 32% higher at our time. Gas was priced Rs 880 (in the global market) in our time; today it's Rs 653 – 26% lower," He stated.

(With inputs from ANI)