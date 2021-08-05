Attack on India’s Future: Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt at Delhi Event

Rahul Gandhi, at Sansad Gherao event in Delhi.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
As Congress strengthens its attack on the BJP government over the Pegasus surveillance issue, its youth wing organised the ‘Sansad Gherao’ event in Delhi on Thursday, 5 August.
Gandhi encouraged the gathering to strengthen their protest and added, “This hum-do-humare-do government, works only for two to three big industrialists.”
Meanwhile, several Opposition parties have tried to corner the government over the issues of Pegasus reports, farm laws, and inflation amid days of logjam in both Houses of Parliament, which have mostly seen suspensions without much business being conducted in the Monsoon Session.
Further, Gandhi added in Hindi:
Gandhi concluded his speech saying PM Modi has “formed a partnership with India’s biggest industrialists and this partnership is attacking on India’s future.”
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, asked the petitioners, who have filed cases regarding recent reports about use of the Pegasus spyware, to serve copies of their petitions to the central government so they can respond as to whether notice should be issued in the matter.
