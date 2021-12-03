'Have the Decency...': Rahul Seeks Compensation for Kin of Deceased Farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Image used for representational purposes.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 3 December, hit out at the Centre and demanded financial assistance for the kin of the farmers who died during the agitation against the farm laws.
He also criticised the Union Ministry of Agriculture for claiming in Parliament that it has no record of farmers who died amid protest.
Pointing out that 700 farmers have died during the agitation, the Congress leader, according to ANI, said:
Gandhi also said that the Congress government in Punjab has compensated 403 people in the state with Rs 5 lakh each, and provided jobs to 152 people.
The Centre had on Tuesday said that it had no data pertaining to either cases against or the number of farmers who died during the year-long agitation demanding repeal of the three contentious farm laws and hence there was no question of providing financial assistance to anyone, reported IANS.
BACKGROUND
Earlier, on Thursday, Opposition leaders, including Gandhi, staged a protest against the suspension notice issued against 12 MPs for the third consecutive day.
Several Opposition parties also protested in the Rajya Sabha over the suspension of the 12 MPs, and issues such as farmers’ deaths, inflation, with several parties including Congress, TMC, NCP, RJD among others staging a walkout from the House.
The three contentious farm laws, that triggered nationwide protests by the farmers last year, were repealed in the Parliament on Monday, 29 November, on the first day of the Winter Session of the House.
The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha after it resumed at 2 pm on Monday, after the Lok Sabha passed it around 12pm.
While the Opposition welcomed the move, several parties expressed disappointment over the government not allowing a discussion on the bill.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)