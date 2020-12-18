Rahul Cites US Media Report, Slams FB Over Remark on Bajrang Dal

Facebook India Chief Ajit Mohan told the parliamentary panel that Facebook India fact-checkers have done due diligence and no content was found violating the platform’s social media policy. Hence, the option of banning does not apply to Bajrang Dal.

On Thursday, 17 December, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Mohan over the contradictory statement and cited The Wall Street Journal’s report, which claims that the social media giant's safety team had recommended a ban on the outfit and asked if Facebook was “lying” to India and its Parliament.