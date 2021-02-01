Farmers Protest: SKM Concerned as 100 Missing Since Tractor Rally

As protests against the contentious farm laws completed their 68th day, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in a press note on Sunday, 31 January, expressed concern over the fact that more than a hundred people were still reported to be missing after the Republic Day rally.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday also said that there was no point in Opposition leaders seeking votes from farmers in return for their support for the agitation.
Further, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar argued over the new farm laws, over the weekend.
According to eyewitness accounts, the police has dug up roads and placed spikes at the Tikri Border so that farmers may not be able to drive their tractors to Delhi like they did on the day of the tractor rally.
Congress MPs Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjeet Singh Aujla have worn black gowns to the Parliament, as a mark of their protest against the three farm laws, according to ANI.
Further, SKM, in its press note, condemned the arrests of journalists like Mandeep Punia and the cutting off of the internet in protest sites. They also shared the news of the demise of another protesting farmer.
Speaking about the Sadbhavna Divas, which was observed on 30 January, SKM said:
“SKM notes that the Sadbhavana Diwas announced yesterday was marked in a widespread manner across the country and in Madhya Pradesh, places like Rewa, Mandsaur, Indore, Gwalior, Jhabua and other locations had a fast undertaken by protesters. Concerned faculty members and scholars of Punjab Agriculture University also observed one day fast in support of farmers.”
“The morcha is getting stronger day by day,” SKM added.
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday also said that there there was no point in opposition leaders seeking votes from farmers in return for their support for the agitation.
According to ANI, Tikait speaking from Ghazipur border, said:
“We don't have any business with opposition parties. The opposition leaders must be coming out of empathy but there's no point for them to look for votes at the protest sites. It is not their protest."
"Opposition may raise the issue in parliament," Tikait added.
Expressing dismay over NCP President Sharad Pawar’s criticism of the new farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday alleged Pawar’s statement reflect a mix of "ignorance and misinformation”.
Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal, whose party pulled out of ruling NDA over the contentious farm laws, on Sunday visited the Ghazipur area near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to lend his support to the ongoing farmers' agitation.
During his visit, Badal said: “I congratulate Rakesh Tikait ji for his fight against the farm laws. All farmers are grateful to him, our party stands with him.”
