Rahul Gandhi Appears Before Surat Court in Defamation Case 

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 24 June, appeared before a magistrate’s court in Surat to record his final statement in a criminal defamation suit filed by a Gujarat MLA over the former’s remark on the “Modi surname”.

MLA Purnesh Modi, who filed the complaint against Gandhi, had filed the complaint against Gandhi in April 2019 under IPC Sections 499 and 500

In his complaint, the MLA had alleged that Gandhi defamed the entire Modi community by saying “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” while addressing a poll rally in 2019.

“Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi…how come they all have Modi as the common surname?” asked the then Congress President, Rahul Gandhi, during an election rally held in Karnataka’s Kolar on 13 April, 2019.

Gandhi earlier appeared before the court in October 2019 and pleaded not guilty for his comment. He is defended by the advocate Kirit Panwala.