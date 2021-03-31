Batch of 3 Rafale Aircraft Leaves France, to Reach India Tonight

Another batch of Rafale fighter jets have taken off on a non-stop flight to India on Wednesday, 31 March, the Indian Embassy in France said on Twitter.
The jets will be refuelled mid-air by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the embassy further said.
According to Indian Air Force officials, the three Rafale fighter aircraft are scheduled to land at the Jamnagar airbase around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, reported ANI.
According to the report, Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain had said on Tuesday that five extra Rafale jets, apart from the three arriving on Wednesday, will be sent to India by the end of April.
On 8 February, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had informed the Rajya Sabha that 11 aircraft had arrived in India while the entire sanctioned batch of the aircraft will be inducted into the Indian Air Force by April 2022.
On 29 July 2020, India received its first batch of five Rafale jets from France after signing an inter-government agreement to procure 36 aircrafts at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.
Meanwhile, the second batch of three Rafale combat aircraft arrived in India on 4 November 2020. On 27 January 2021, three Rafale combat aircrafts arrived in India after flying non-stop from France.
The Rafale combat aircraft is manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation. It is a 4.5 generation aircraft and has the latest weapons, superior sensors and fully integrated architecture. It is an omni-role aircraft, which means it can carry out at least four missions in one sortie.
The fighter jet has HAMMER missiles. It will also be armed with beyond-visual range missiles, like Meteor, SCALP and MICA, increasing its ability to take on incoming targets from a distance.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined