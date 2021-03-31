Batch of 3 Rafale Aircraft Leaves France, to Reach India Tonight

According to the report, Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain had said on Tuesday that five extra Rafale jets, apart from the three arriving on Wednesday, will be sent to India by the end of April.

On 8 February, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had informed the Rajya Sabha that 11 aircraft had arrived in India while the entire sanctioned batch of the aircraft will be inducted into the Indian Air Force by April 2022.

On 29 July 2020, India received its first batch of five Rafale jets from France after signing an inter-government agreement to procure 36 aircrafts at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the second batch of three Rafale combat aircraft arrived in India on 4 November 2020. On 27 January 2021, three Rafale combat aircrafts arrived in India after flying non-stop from France.