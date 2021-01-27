More Firepower to IAF: Three More Rafale Jets to Be Added to Fleet

Three Rafale combat aircraft will arrive in India on Thursday after flying non-stop from France, an Indian Air Force official said on Wednesday, 27 January. The three new additions will add to the current fleet of eight Rafale jets.
The Indian Embassy in France tweeted that three more Rafale jets have taken off from Istres for a non-stop flight to India with mid-air refuelling.
With three more aircraft, the IAF will now have 11 Rafale jets in service. Further, Indian Air Force pilots are being trained in batches at the Saint-Dizier air base in France.
India received the first batch of five Rafale aircraft on 29 July 2020, which were inducted into the 17 'Golden Arrows' Squadron on 10 September at the Ambala Air Base.
The second batch of three Rafale combat aircraft arrived in India on 4 November 2020 after flying non-stop from France.
Rafale is a 4.5 generation aircraft and has the latest weapons, superior sensors and fully integrated architecture. It is an omni-role aircraft which means it can carry out at least four missions in one sortie.
The fighter jet has HAMMER missiles. It will also be armed with beyond visual range missiles like Meteor, SCALP and MICA, increasing its ability to take on incoming targets from a distance.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined