Entire Batch of Rafale Jets to Arrive by April 2022: Rajnath Singh

Meanwhile, the second batch of three Rafale combat aircraft arrived in India on 4 November 2020.

On 27 January 2022, three Rafale combat aircrafts arrived in India after flying non-stop from France, notified an Indian Air Force official.

"These three jets will be added to the then fleet of eight Rafale aircrafts. By March this year, seven more Rafales will be inducted,” Singh informed Rajya Sabha.