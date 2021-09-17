'Radicalisation Biggest Challenge to Peace': Modi on Afghanistan at SCO Meet

In a virtual address to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on Friday, 17 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that an increase in extremism and radicalisation is the biggest challenge to peace, security and trust deficit in Afghanistan and the region.

In his six minute speech, PM Modi said that SCO members, which include China and Pakistan among other neighbouring countries, should ensure that the group work closely to ensure there is no rise in extremism in the region.

"Today, we can see what is happening in Afghanistan. As SCO members it is a must for us all to ensure that there is no radicalisation and extremism on the rise there," he said.

PM Modi also called for developing a strong network of moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions associated with Islam.