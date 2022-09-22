Punjab: Scuffle Breaks Out Between AAP MLA, Senior Police Officer in Jalandhar

A scuffle broke out between an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and a police officer in Punjab's Jalandhar over a dispute between two shopkeepers at the Shastri Nagar market in the city on the night of Wednesday, 21 September.

Raman Arora, who is the APP MLA of Jalandhar Central, got into an argument with Deputy Commissioner of Police Naresh Kumar Dogra, after which their supporters clashed with each other.

The scuffle was a result of a dispute between two groups over keeping things in front of each other's shops in Shastri market, according to The Indian Express. While Arora sided with a tyre shop owner, Dogra supported a cloth merchant.