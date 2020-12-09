Farmers’ Protest: Punjab Scientist Refuses Award From Union Min

Punjab agriculture scientist Dr Varinder Pal Singh on Monday, 8 December, refused to accept an award by the Centre as a mark of support to farmers protesting against the controversial agricultural laws. He said his conscience would not allow to do so at such a time.

A principal soil chemist at the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, Dr Singh was to be awarded by the Fertiliser Association of India for his work in the field of plant nutrition. At an event in Delhi on 7 December, he was to receive the award from Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda.