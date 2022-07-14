Punjab Police Arrests 13 Criminals Backed by Lawrence Bishnoi & Harvinder Rinda

Thirteen criminals, who planned to commit murders of “prominent” persons of Punjab, were arrested, said a senior police official on Thursday, 14 July.

The criminals, including nine sharpshooters, were backed by gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Harvinder Rinda, the official said.

They were chased down by the Jalandhar (rural) police after a two-week-long operation led by special teams, said Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill while addressing the media here.