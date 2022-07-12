Lawrence Bishnoi Asks Salman for an Apology for Blackbuck Poaching: Delhi Police

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi told the Delhi Police special cell on Sunday that his community won’t forgive Salman Khan for allegedly killing a blackbuck. Blackbucks are considered to be sacred by the Bishnoi community, the special cell said.

HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner (special cell) said, “During interrogation, he candidly said that since the Bishnois consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious guru, Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji, acquittal or punishment from the court will not be the last verdict for him. He also said the actor and his father either tender a public apology in Jambaji temple or the Bishnois will kill them,” Hindustan Times reported.