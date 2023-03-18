Punjab Police Gears Up To Arrest Separatist Leader Amritpal Singh, Net Suspended

The Punjab Police has been gearing up to arrest separatist leader and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh on Saturday, 18 March.

This comes as six of his associates were detained and heavy police personnel deployed in the state's Moga district. Internet connection has also been suspended across the state till 12 pm on 18 March.

Singh leads a radical organisation called "Waris Punjab De," which was started by the late actor Deep Sidhu.

Singh had led a massive protest against the Punjab Police a few weeks ago after the arrest of his key aide Lovepreet Singh.

Police personnel from seven districts have been chasing Singh and his associates, and have surrounded him in Jalandhar's Mehatpur village, NDTV reported, quoting sources.

The police had closed all roads and set up barricades in Shahkot, where Singh was scheduled to visit.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

(With inputs from NDTV.)