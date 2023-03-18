Amritpal Singh Held: 'Rule of Law Upheld,' Says AAP; Congress Appeals for Peace

Several political leaders across party lines have appealed for peace in Punjab following the detention of separatist leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh by the Punjab Police in Jalandhar on Saturday, 18 March.

Singh was detained near Jalandhar's Nakodar after his cavalcade was intercepted by the police in the Mehatpur village. The radical leader had taken over Waris Punjab De soon after the death of actor Deep Sidhu.

While mobile internet remained suspended across the state to maintain peace, heavy police presence and barricading was deployed at many key government institutions.