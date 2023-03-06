Five Officials Arrested Over Clash in Punjab's Goindwal Central Jail: Police

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
The Punjab Police has suspended seven jail officials for dereliction of duty and connivance with gangsters in connection with a video leak case.
Five of the seven officials have been arrested, including a superintendent of the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail, according to a press release on Sunday, 5 March.
Later, a purported video from Goindwal Sahib Central Jail went viral on Sunday, in which Moosewala murder accused Sachin Bhiwani and his associates were seen talking about the incident.
Addressing a press conference, Inspector General (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that CM Mann has directed state police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.
"While successive governments have patronised gangsters and mafia, the AAP government has cracked down on it, and the state will be made free of it soon," an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson said.
