2-Hr Window in Punjab to Burst Green Crackers on Diwali & Gurpurab

People of Punjab will get a two-hour window for the use of green crackers on Diwali and Gurpurab.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, 10 November, announced a two-hour window for the use of green crackers on Diwali and Gurpurab, with a curb for Christmas too across the state, except in Mandi Gobindgarh, where a total ban has been imposed till 30 November on account of its poor AQI levels. Only green crackers will be allowed as per these orders, which are in compliance with the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), as well as various judicial orders passed amid reports of firecrackers likely to aggravate the Covid problem.

While on Diwali day (14 November ), green crackers can be burst from 8 pm to 10 pm, on Gurpurab (30 November ), they will be allowed from 4 pm to 5 pm and from 9 pm to 10 pm.