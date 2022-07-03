Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Expand Cabinet on 4 July, New Ministers To Take Oath

The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab will expand its Cabinet on Monday, 3 July. New ministers are expected to take oath in a ceremony scheduled for 5 pm.

After winning the Punjab Assembly elections in March this year, AAP formed government in the state and appointed 10 ministers, excluding Chief Minister Mann. But with the sacking of Health Minister Vijay Singla in a corruption case in May, there are only nine ministers now.

Earlier in the week, Mann paid a visit to Delhi CM and AAP president Arvind Kejriwal. There was speculation that he had come to discuss and finalise names for Cabinet expansion. However, ANI reported that Mann had dismissed the speculations saying, "there was no discussion about Cabinet expansion in the meeting with Arvind Kejriwal, we will decide on it in Punjab."