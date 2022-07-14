Pune Residents Accuse Eknath Shinde of Alleged Discrepancies in Poll Affidavits

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
(Photo Courtesy: Eknath Shinde/Twitter)
Two residents of Maharashtra's Pune filed a 'private complaint' in a court seeking the registration of a criminal case against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for alleged discrepancies in election affidavits.
The complainants alleged that the CM did not reveal information regarding the purchase of farmland in his wife's name when he contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2009 and 2014, news agency PTI reported.
The complaint was lodged by Abhishek Haridas and Abhijit Khedkar through their advocate earlier this month.
"Our application alleges that there are several discrepancies in the election affidavits filed by Shinde before the state election commission in 2014 and 2019 (Assembly) elections," Khedkar said.
He claimed that in his 2009 and 2014 poll affidavits, Shinde had not disclosed farmland purchased in his wife's name, and had said in 2019 that his wife had purchased the land in Thane's Chikhalgaon in 2009.
"There were also discrepancies about the cost of vehicles mentioned in various poll affidavits," the complainant further alleged.
(With inputs from PTI.)
