Thackeray Camp Moves SC Against Governor’s Decision Inviting Shinde to Form Govt

Uddhav Thackeray.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has moved the Supreme Court challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to invite rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to form the government in the state.
The Uddhav-led Sena faction has also challenged the Assembly speaker’s election and the floor test that proved the rebel camp's majority. The Thackeray camp has argued that 16 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification proceedings were pending, could not have participated in the Assembly proceedings.
Shinde had taken oath in less than 24 hours after Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as the chief minister of the state following the Supreme Court's order to conduct a floor test on Thursday.
On 4 July, the rebel camp had received 164 votes in the 288-member Assembly, sailing through the majority mark of 144. Meanwhile, only 99 MLAs voted against it.
