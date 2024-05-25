Pune Porsche Case: The Loopholes in the Legal Framework of Our Justice System

Needless to state that Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code is a bailable offence, and therefore, no court can refuse bail to the accused and in most cases, the accused is given bail through bonds in the police station itself.

If we go by the facts of the case that is in question, the accused will probably be tried as a minor, because even under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act of 2015 (JJ Act), there’s a provision with regard to age verification and assessment of a Child in Conflict with Law (CFL) and if the accused is said to be mentally stable then he will be tried as an adult, and not a juvenile.

In such cases, when the offender is a minor, then according to the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, the guardian or the owner of the motor vehicle will be held responsible/liable for the act done by the minor/juvenile, and the minor will only face the fine and penalties prescribed under the Act. The maximum punishment prescribed is three years, along with a fine of Rs 25,000, and the cancellation of the motor registration of the vehicle owner.