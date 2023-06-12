Watch: Pune Police Deny Lathicharge on Pandharpur Pilgrims; Oppn Demands Probe

Politics peaked in Maharashtra on Monday, 12 June, a day after a scuffle broke out between the warkaris (pilgrims) and the police during the annual yatra to Pandharpur.

The scuffle broke out after the police allegedly attempted to stop overcrowding inside the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj temple in Pune's Alandi where the procession of the palanquins carrying the revered footwear of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj was slated to start for Pandharpur.

Those involved in the scuffle were reportedly members of several groups including Warkari Shikshan Sanstha, an organisation that trains people to join the sect.