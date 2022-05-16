Pune: BJP Leader Slapped for Social Media Post Against NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil posted a video of the incident on his Twitter account.
(Photo: Screengrab/Twitter)
Maharashtra state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Vinayak Ambekar was slapped by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers for his social media post against NCP chief Sharad Pawar. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has posted a video of the incident on his Twitter account.
Meanwhile, Pune police registered a non-cognisable offence against four NCP workers for allegedly slapping Ambekar, ANI reported on Monday, 16 May.
In the video, some men can be seen arguing with Ambekar, who is seated at a desk. As the argument continued, one man slapped Ambekar.
This comes a day after Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale and a student, Nikhil Bhamre, were arrested for allegedly sharing objectionable posts on Pawar. A Maharashtra court has remanded Chitale in police custody till 18 May.
While Thane police arrested Chitale, Bhamre was arrested in Nashik.
Chitale has been accused of defamation, promoting enmity, and spreading disharmony among people.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)