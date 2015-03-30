Remembering Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on His Death Anniversary

Malviya was conferred with India’s top civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, on 30 March 2015.

(This story was first published on 30 March 2015. It has been republished from The Quint ’s archives on the death anniversary of Madan Mohan Malaviya.)

President Pranab Mukherjee conferred India’s top civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, on freedom fighter and educationist Madan Mohan Malviya on 30 March 2015.

On his 69th death anniversary, The Quint remembers this astute statesman.

A Statesman

Malaviya was a tall freedom fighter and is regarded as one of the finest statesmen in pre-independence India.

Not only was Malaviya elected President of the Indian National Congress twice, he also helped establish the far right party, Hindu Mahasabha in 1906, which brought diverse local Hindu nationalist movements together.

Mahatma Gandhi called him ‘Mahamana’ (the noble minded) and regarded him highly for his universal public acceptability across a spectrum of political leanings.