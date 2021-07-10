Protesting Farmers Clash With Police in Haryana in 2 Separate Incidents

The farmers protesting against the three farm laws for over six months have clashed with the authorities several times as they aim to demonstrate at every possible public event being held by the BJP-JJP leaders in Haryana.

On 16 May, farmers protested in Hisar where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was supposed to address an event. The farmers were agitated by a few BJP leaders' comments that the protests were leading to a spread of COVID-19. The farmers reportedly tried to break the barricades and hurled stones at the police and were met with retaliation from the forces.

The police then filed an FIR against at least 350 farmers, that further irked them. In retaliation, the farmers took to the streets in several districts of the state on 24 May and demanded action against the alleged lathi charge by the police at Khattar's event.