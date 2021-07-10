Protesting Farmers Clash With Police in Haryana in 2 Separate Incidents

Image of protesting farmers used for representation.
Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Saturday, 10 July, clashed with the police in two districts of Haryana where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) events were scheduled to take place.
While one of the clashes took place at an event scheduled for State Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma in Yamunanagar, the other was witnessed in Hisar where state BJP President Om Prakash Dhankar was to address an event at the Guru Jambeshwar University, NDTV reported.
Farmers clashed with the police in Yamunanagar district where Sharma was to address a party meeting.
According to NDTV, the farmers dismantled the barricades installed at the venue using tractors, following which the clashes erupted.
The farmers then threatened to protest with black flags at the venue, the report added.
The farmers protesting against the three farm laws for over six months have clashed with the authorities several times as they aim to demonstrate at every possible public event being held by the BJP-JJP leaders in Haryana.
On 16 May, farmers protested in Hisar where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was supposed to address an event. The farmers were agitated by a few BJP leaders' comments that the protests were leading to a spread of COVID-19. The farmers reportedly tried to break the barricades and hurled stones at the police and were met with retaliation from the forces.
The police then filed an FIR against at least 350 farmers, that further irked them. In retaliation, the farmers took to the streets in several districts of the state on 24 May and demanded action against the alleged lathi charge by the police at Khattar's event.
On 7 April, farmers blocked BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini's car after he was returning from a meeting with a party worker in Shahbad Markanda.
On 3 April, Khattar faced protests in Rohtak and was forced to change the site of his chopper's landing after a few policemen and farmers were injured in a clash. Khattar was to attend a prayer meet for Rohtak MP Dr Arvind Sharma’s deceased father.
On 1 April, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala's helicopter was also forced to change the landing site following protests in Hisar.
