Protesting Farmers Break Barricades at Singhu & Tikri, Enter Delhi

Ahead of the Republic Day tractor rally on Tuesday, 26 January, protesting farmers entered Delhi by breaking through police barricades at Singhu and Tikri border points.
The farmers began their rally from Tikri and Dhansa borders, even as the Delhi Police has enforced stringent security measures.
The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally between noon and 5:00 pm – after the Republic Day parade was concluded – however the protesters began their rally around 8.30 am.
A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, told PTI that those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.
The Delhi Police on Sunday had taken an in-principle decision to allow farmers to hold a tractor rally in the national capital on 26 January.
The farmers were given permission to enter Delhi for a few kilometres and then exit at “designated spots”. Three routes have been assigned to farmers to carry out their tractor rally.
Published: 26 Jan 2021,10:12 AM IST