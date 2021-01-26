Protesting Farmers Break Barricades at Singhu & Tikri, Enter Delhi

The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally between noon and 5:00 pm – after the Republic Day parade was concluded – however the protesters began their rally around 8.30 am.

A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, told PTI that those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

The Delhi Police on Sunday had taken an in-principle decision to allow farmers to hold a tractor rally in the national capital on 26 January.

The farmers were given permission to enter Delhi for a few kilometres and then exit at “designated spots”. Three routes have been assigned to farmers to carry out their tractor rally.