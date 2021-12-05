Protest Over Job Exam Irregularities Faces Lathi-Charge from UP Police: Report

Screengrab of video showing Lucknow Police lathi-charging protesters.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@samajwadiparty)
The Lucknow police on Saturday, 4 December, dispersed a candlelight march held in protest against the alleged irregularities in a 2019 Uttar Pradesh examination to recruit 69,000 assistant teachers in the state, reported NDTV.
The protesters, according to the report, were trying to march from an intersection in central Lucknow to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence. In a video posted by Samajwadi Party on Twitter on Saturday,, the police can be seen lathi-charging the protesters to disperse them.
In the short 12-second video, the police can be seen lathi-charging protesters and chasing them away. Condemning the action, Samajwadi Party said, “The CM who denied backward-Dalit reservation in the hiring of 69,000 teachers is now getting them beaten up.”
The process for recruiting assistant schoolteachers was met with allegations of irregularities, including quota allocation within the merit list. Protests over the examination have been going on for the past two years.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)