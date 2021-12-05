Protest Over Job Exam Irregularities Faces Lathi-Charge from UP Police: Report

The Lucknow police on Saturday, 4 December, dispersed a candlelight march held in protest against the alleged irregularities in a 2019 Uttar Pradesh examination to recruit 69,000 assistant teachers in the state, reported NDTV.

The protesters, according to the report, were trying to march from an intersection in central Lucknow to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence. In a video posted by Samajwadi Party on Twitter on Saturday,, the police can be seen lathi-charging the protesters to disperse them.