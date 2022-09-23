Prophet Row: SC Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

The Supreme Court on Friday, 23 September, clubbed and transferred to the Delhi Police all FIRs registered against journalist Navika Kumar over the controversial remarks made by ex-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate moderated by her.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari said no coercive action would be taken against Kumar for a period of eight weeks so that she can avail remedies in the interim period.

It also granted liberty to Kumar to move the Delhi High Court for quashing of the lead FIR.