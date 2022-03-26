BJP-RSS Destroying India: Prof Islam After Indore Event Venue Cancels Booking

Professor Islam has blamed certain agents behind the cancellation of his show.
Former Delhi University Professor Shamsul Islam – whose talk on "defending constitutional values" at an Indore auditorium was cancelled citing "government orders" – has blamed "certain agents" with vested interests for not allowing him to speak at an event titled 'Voice of Independent India.'
Professor Islam, who taught Political Science at Delhi University, was to deliver an address on "defending constitutional values amidst political and religious propaganda" at Indore's Jal Sabha Grah auditorium on Saturday, 26 March.
Letter issued by TDT.
While the letter did not explain what the "unavoidable causes" were, Textile Development Trust Secretary MC Rawat told reporters that "he had received instructions from the administration to not allow the event at the auditorium."
On being asked if the rules allow for such orders and cancellations, Rawat said that "if tomorrow they ask me to vacate this desk, I will have to do it."
Speaking to mediapersons in the wake of his talk being cancelled, Professor Islam said that he was slated to talk on the occasion of Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, for which he had brought several documents.
He further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh combine, which he said is ruling the country, is "trying to destroy this country." The event was also supposed to be attended by Congress leader Digvijay Singh and author Ashok Pandey.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)