Professor in UP Jailed for 'Derogatory Remarks' Against Smriti Irani

A History professor, who had purportedly made derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani in a Facebook post, was sent to jail after he surrendered in a court in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Tuesday, 21 July.

As per media reports, Firozabad Police had charged Shaharyar Ali, head of the History department at SRK College, in March for an alleged obscene Facebook post against the BJP minister.

Ali had, as per news agency PTI, surrendered to Additional Sessions Judge Anurag Kumar and had also filed an interim bail plea.