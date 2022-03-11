Indian Army Helicopter Crashes in Jammu & Kashmir's Guarez Sector Near LoC

An Indian Army helicopter crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Guarez Sector near the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, 11 March, news agency PTI reported.

A defence official said that the Cheetah helicopter crashed in the snowbound Baraum area of Guarez near Gujran Nallah.

A number of ground rescue and air reconnaissance teams have been deployed to search for survivors.

The helicopter was on its way to pick up Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who were unwell, defence officials told PTI.

They also added that the reason behind the crash was not yet known.

(This is a developing story.)

(With inputs from PTI.)