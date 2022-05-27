Narendra Modi Opens Biggest Drone Festival in Delhi, Hails 'Tech for Masses'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's biggest Drone Festival – Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 – in Delhi on Friday, 27 May.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi conveyed his fascination and interest in the drone sector and said that he was deeply impressed by the drone exhibition and the spirit of the entrepreneurs and innovation in the sector.

The prime minister also talked about his interaction with farmers and young engineers. “Today we are making technology available to the masses first,” he stated.

He said that the energy and enthusiasm in the drone sector are visible and indicate India’s strength and desire to leapfrog into a leading position. “The sector shows great possibilities of a major sector for employment generation,” he said.

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupendra Yadav, and entrepreneurs of the drone industry were among those present at the occasion.