'I Am Positive': Key Highlights of PM Modi's Interview on G20 Summit and More

"There have been many climate meetings over the decades. These discussions, despite the best intentions, would end up revolving around who is to blame," Modi said.

"But we took a positive and affirmative approach with a ‘can do’ spirit. We set up the International Solar Alliance and took the initiative to bring countries together under the vision of ‘One World One Sun One Grid’," he remarked on what India is doing about climate change at the global-level.

"Similarly, we started the Coalition for Disaster Resilience so that countries across the world, especially developing countries, learn from each other and build infrastructure that is resilient even during disasters [...] We have also worked with small island nations of the world to further their interests, including under the Forum of India and Pacific Island Countries.," Modi continued.