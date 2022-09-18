Hazaribagh: Pregnant Woman Dies After Being Mowed Down by Loan Recovery Agents

A 22-year-old pregnant woman died in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district after she was run over with a tractor by loan recovery agents on Thursday, 15 September, district police said.

The incident took place on Thursday, allegedly when employees of a private finance company were seizing her father's farming vehicle for non-payment of loans. The victim of the crime was reportedly two months pregnant, and was visiting her father Mithilesh Kumar Mehta, a differently-abled farmer.