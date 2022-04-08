Gujarat: Pravin Togadia​'s Aide Makes Derogatory Comments About Muslim Women

Manoj Kumar, the national president of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, made derogatory comments against the community at AHP’s ‘Trishul Diksha’ (Trident distribution) event, held on 26 & 27 March in the Ranip area of the city.
Photo: Screengrab
In yet another case of anti-Muslim hate speech, Hindutva leader Manoj Kumar recently made vile and derogatory remarks against Muslim women at an event in Ahmedabad organised by activist Pravin Togadia's right-wing outfit Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP).
The video of his speech has gone viral on social media. Kumar also said that Togadia would perform stone-laying ceremonies in Kashi and Mathura.
Around 5,000 trishuls were reportedly distributed among the people who had gathered at the event.
The police are yet to take action against Kumar in connection with the speech. The Quint has also reached out to Ahmedabad Police for a response on the matter.
Meanwhile, addressing the crowd, AHP president Togadia said that building temples at Kashi and Mathura was the next step after Ayodhya.
He then encouraged the crowd to repeat after him, "Ayodhya Jhanki hain, Kashi Mathura ki baari hain."
Speaking about Ram Mandir, he further said, "Tell me, is the temple being made or not? Babur's masjid has been demolished or not?"
"In 1990, when Ram Mandir wasn't visible anywhere, when Babri Masjid stood on the spot, people used to ask me if the temple would ever be made. My answer was always the same: the temple will be built," he said.
"The temple will be built no matter what. Whether Muslims want it or not."
In his 26-minute-long speech, Togadia also incited the crowd on multiple occasions.
"Didn't Muslims in Kashmir kill (BJP leader) Rakesh Pandita? Didn't they shoot Kishan Bharwad in Gujarat? Wasn't a son of a Hindu man killed in Karnataka? Why is a Hindu not safe in India? They didn't have the courage to kill Hindus in Gujarat earlier."
Togadia also spoke about the exodus of Kashmir pandits from the state and said that the previous governments and the army had failed to help them.
"In 1990, Hindus had to run for their lives from Kashmir. In the last 32 years, Kashmir had a Congress government for 15 years, a BJP government for 12 years. Did anyone give shelter to Kashmiri Hindus? Four lakh Hindus had to leave Kashmir. This is despite the 15 lakh soldiers in the country. Kashmiri Hindus still have not got their property, house, and assets back," he said.
He further said the way things were going, the population of Hindus would reduce, that of Muslims would increase, and India would soon turn into Afghanistan.
"What we saw in Kashmir Files, the way Hindu women and Hindus were treated, your next generation will go through the same. Your grandchildren may not remain Hindus. If the president and prime minister have not been able to help after 32 years, then what will happen after 50 years?"
Togadia said AHP had an action plan in place.
"Two crore Hindu youth will take up the trishul. Later, this number would increase to 20 crore. 50 crore Hindus will get themselves enrolled in the army and police. Then the country would not turn into Afghanistan. Pakistan would become a part of India. There won't be a movie like Kashmir Files then. We would be safe and prosperous," he said.
Togadia also demanded a uniform civil code and two-child policy in the country.
"Have a uniform civil code in the country. Having more than two kids should not be allowed. These two laws need to be made. Then, if anyone has more than two kids, they won't get government ration, their kids won't get admission to government schools, they won't get loans or government jobs, and they won't be allowed to vote."
Speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Togadia said that they were not fighting against anyone.
"We are not anti-BJP. If you work for Hindutva, we will work with you. But if you don't help Kashmiri Hindus get their homes back and ask us to help after releasing a movie like The Kashmir Files, you won't get our support. Kashi-Mathura temple will have to built. Uniform Civil Code must be built. A two-child policy needs to be introduced."
He also said the AHP would go to Kashmir, and announced its new slogan.
"We will go to Kashmir. Chalo Kashmir will be our new slogan."
Togadia is the president of the AHP, which he had launched in 2018 after severing ties with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).
He quit as the international working president of the VHP after his nominee Raghav Reddy lost the poll for the post of VHP president.
He has had a falling out with the Sangh Parivar and is a known critic of Narendra Modi. Togadia is a cancer surgeon by qualification.
