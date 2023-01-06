Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or NRI Day 2023: Significance, Theme, Venue, & Details

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or NRI Day 2023 details are mentioned here for you.
(Photo: pbdindia.gov.in)
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or NRI Day is formally observed on 9 January to celebrate the day when Mahatma Gandhi returned from South Africa to Mumbai, India. It is important to note that this event took place in the year 1915. The day is also observed to highlight the contribution of the Non-Resident Indian community to the development of India. Everyone should note that NRI Day was first observed in 2003 by the people of the Republic of India.
According to the latest details, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated from 7 January to 9 January by the people. It is observed in a selected Indian city where a forum and award ceremony is arranged. People should know all the important details about this day before it is celebrated by the people. We have all the important updates for you.
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated to acknowledge the contribution of the Non-Resident Indian community in helping in the development of the country.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the official theme of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 is decided to be "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal".
The theme focuses on the importance of the Indian diaspora in the development of the country. It is important to note that every year a new theme is chosen to celebrate the day.
NRI Day is important because it highlights the contributions of the overseas Indian community.
As per the latest details available, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 will be conducted in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from 8 January 2023 to 10 January 2023. It is important to note that this is the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or NRI day that is going to take place soon.
People should know that Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is the chief guest for the event that will be held this year. These are the details that one should know about the upcoming event.
