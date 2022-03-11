'Saheb Knows' Battle for India Is in 2024, Not State Polls: Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor.
(Photo: PTI)
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw a "glimpse" of the general elections' outcome in 2024 after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, political strategist Prashant Kishor said that the "battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024 and not in any state elections."
Referring to PM Modi, Kishor added in his tweet, "Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition."
"Don't fall or be part of this false narrative [sic]," he added.
Kishor's statement comes a day after PM Modi, while addressing BJP workers at a victory gathering at the party headquarters in Delhi, said, "Many people had said that the fate of the 2019 general election was decided when the 2017 UP election result was declared."
Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took to social media to thank the public and said that his party had shown that the saffron party's seat count could be decreased.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)