Prashant Bhushan Regrets ‘Error’ of 21 October Tweet on CJI

In his earlier tweet, Bhushan was critical of the CJI being provided a helicopter by the Madhya Pradesh government The Quint File image of Prashant Bhushan. | (Photo: PTI) India In his earlier tweet, Bhushan was critical of the CJI being provided a helicopter by the Madhya Pradesh government

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan regretted the ‘error’ of an earlier tweet posted on 21 October, where he was critical of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde being provided a helicopter by the Madhya Pradesh government. His earlier post had stated, “The CJI avails a special chopper provided by the MP Govt (authorised by the CM) for a visit to Kanha National Park& then to his home town in Nagpur, while an important case of disqualification of defecting MLAs of MP is pending before him. Survival of MP govt depends on this case (sic).”

Regretting this earlier tweet, Bhushan clarified,

“Elections were held yesterday to seats of defecting Cong MLAs in MP who were made ministers in the Shivraj Govt. Survival of Shivraj govt will depend on their re-election, not on decision of case in CJIs court challenging their ministership. I regret this error in my tweet below.”

This comes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 4 November, disposed of the plea which raised the issue of pendency of disqualification proceedings against some Congress MLAs who had joined the BJP and were appointed as ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in MP. While representing a petitioner in the case, senior advocate Kapil Sibal had argued before the bench headed by CJI Bobde that the matter had become ‘infructuous’ due to the delay in hearing. In August this year, the Supreme Court had penalised Prashant Bhushan for his tweets on the judiciary and the CJI.