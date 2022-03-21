RSS Worker, Ayurvedic Practitioner & Now Goa's 14th CM: Who Is Pramod Sawant?

Pramod Sawant, the incumbent chief minister of Goa, is set to return for a second term after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The party won 20 seats and a vote share of 33.3 percent in the coastal state.

The three-time MLA from the state's Sanquelim constituency is known for his quiet disposition, lauded by many for keeping his head down and getting his work done without fanfare – a quality that had reportedly caught the eye of his predecessor Manohar Parrikar.