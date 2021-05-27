‘Patel Is Running Lakshadweep Like a King’: 8 BJP Members Resign

Saying that Patel is running Lakshadweep like a king, Hashim was quoted as saying, “Patel’s measures will lead to job losses and harassment of people. He has not discussed the measures with the leaders here nor taken anyone into confidence,” Indian Express reported.

BJP Lakshadweep unit president Abdul Khader Haji, however, backs Patel saying that his measures will bring development into the islands.

He added, “Patel has been sent by the Centre and he won’t take any steps to harm the islands,” Indian Express reported. He also claimed that the Opposition is raising their voice only to “prevent BJP’s growth”.