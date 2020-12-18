PPCC To Hold Parallel Dharna at Jantar Mantar Against Farm Laws

Punjab Congress has been protesting against the three contentious farm laws since the last 10 days in a 24-hour dharna at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

However, farmers’ protests at Singhu and Tikri borders have been repeatedly asserting that they do not share the stage with any politicians as the agitation is not a political movement in any way.

A few Ministers of Parliament such as Ravneet Singh Bittu, GS Aujla and Jasbir Singh Dimpa have been part of the round-the-clock protests at Jantar Mantar since 8 December, reported The Indian Express.