PPCC To Hold Parallel Dharna at Jantar Mantar Against Farm Laws

Punjab Congress has been protesting against the three contentious farm laws since the last 10 days in a 24-hour dharna at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
However, farmers’ protests at Singhu and Tikri borders have been repeatedly asserting that they do not share the stage with any politicians as the agitation is not a political movement in any way.
A few Ministers of Parliament such as Ravneet Singh Bittu, GS Aujla and Jasbir Singh Dimpa have been part of the round-the-clock protests at Jantar Mantar since 8 December, reported The Indian Express.
To ensure complete participation, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Sunil Jakhar, wrote a letter to all party legislators on Thursday.
A source close to the chief told the The Indian Express, “We are calling up legislators and asking for their availability. From Saturday onwards, two MLAs each, will be sitting on the dharna for two days at the Jantar Mantar. Two more will join after next two days and keep the chain going.”
Despite the farmers’ protest reaching nearly three months of commencement, the Centre on Wednesday officially cancelled the Winter Session of the Parliament, citing COVID-19 concerns.
Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Punjab on 4 October to hold a tractor rally for three days. The party has since started aggressively protesting against the farm laws.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor joined the Punjab Congress members at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, 13 December, to express his concerns against the Centre’s decision of passing the laws, saying the "government failed (the) nation and its farmers".
On 3 November, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had addressed a gathering of lawmakers from the state at Jantar Mantar, after President Kovind refused to meet his delegation to discuss the laws.
He had addressed the labelling of protesters as anti-national and said, “Never think that Punjab will do anything anti-national. We don’t want trouble in Punjab because it is a border state. If law and order situation worsens in Punjab, then it will impact the country’s security.” He was also joined by cricketer and former MP Navjot Singh Sidhu.
