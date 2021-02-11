Post Lockdown, 17 Migrants Died in Maharashtra: Govt Tells RS

Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday, 10 February, that 17 migrant workers have lost their lives in Maharashtra during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown between March and September 2020.

Gangwar stated that there have been no reports of loss of lives of migrant workers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and that the process to collect more information from other states and union territories (UTs) are ongoing, reported The Indian Express.